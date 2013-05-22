To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

German Army orders additional Fox 1A8 vehicles

22nd May 2013 - 15:18 GMT | by Shephard News Team

Rheinmetall will modernise an additional 25 Fuchs/Fox armoured transport vehicles for the German Army to enhance protection levels under a new €36 million contract.

This contract will see Rheinmetall bring the vehicles up to the new 1A8 version. The upgrades make the vehicle the best-protected wheeled armoured vehicle in its weight class. The 1A8 enhancements provide greater protection from landmines and IEDs, which continue to pose a widespread threat in Afghanistan. It also offers better protection from ballistic fire. The infantry section vehicles are also equipped with an unmanned weapon station, giving them improved self-defence capabilities.

The 25 vehicles that form this order come in five different configurations, three of which the German Army is procuring for the first time: seven HRM communication vehicles equipped with high-frequency HRM radio systems; five command and fire control vehicles for indirect fire/joint operations tactical fire support; four combat weather section vehicles for indirect fire/joint operations tactical fire support (weather data collection and analysis); six armoured reconnaissance vehicles; and three EOD section vehicles.

The contract has been issued by the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw). This will bring the total number of Fox 1 vehicles upgraded by Rheinmetall under BAAINBw contracts to 177. Approximately 123 of these vehicles have been delivered to date.

