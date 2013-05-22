German Army orders additional Fox 1A8 vehicles

Rheinmetall will modernise an additional 25 Fuchs/Fox armoured transport vehicles for the German Army to enhance protection levels under a new €36 million contract.

This contract will see Rheinmetall bring the vehicles up to the new 1A8 version. The upgrades make the vehicle the best-protected wheeled armoured vehicle in its weight class. The 1A8 enhancements provide greater protection from landmines and IEDs, which continue to pose a widespread threat in Afghanistan. It also offers better protection from ballistic fire. The infantry section vehicles are also equipped with an unmanned weapon station, giving them improved self-defence capabilities.



The 25 vehicles that form this order come in five different configurations, three of which the German Army is procuring for the first time: seven HRM communication vehicles equipped with high-frequency HRM radio systems; five command and fire control vehicles for indirect fire/joint operations tactical fire support; four combat weather section vehicles for indirect fire/joint operations tactical fire support (weather data collection and analysis); six armoured reconnaissance vehicles; and three EOD section vehicles.



The contract has been issued by the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw). This will bring the total number of Fox 1 vehicles upgraded by Rheinmetall under BAAINBw contracts to 177. Approximately 123 of these vehicles have been delivered to date.