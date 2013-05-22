German Army orders additional Fox 1A8 vehicles
Rheinmetall will modernise an additional 25 Fuchs/Fox armoured transport vehicles for the German Army to enhance protection levels under a new €36 million contract.
This contract will see Rheinmetall bring the vehicles up to the new 1A8 version. The upgrades make the vehicle the best-protected wheeled armoured vehicle in its weight class. The 1A8 enhancements provide greater protection from landmines and IEDs, which continue to pose a widespread threat in Afghanistan. It also offers better protection from ballistic fire. The infantry section vehicles are also equipped with an unmanned weapon station, giving them improved self-defence capabilities.
The 25 vehicles that form this order come in five different configurations, three of which the German Army is procuring for the first time: seven HRM communication vehicles equipped with high-frequency HRM radio systems; five command and fire control vehicles for indirect fire/joint operations tactical fire support; four combat weather section vehicles for indirect fire/joint operations tactical fire support (weather data collection and analysis); six armoured reconnaissance vehicles; and three EOD section vehicles.
The contract has been issued by the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw). This will bring the total number of Fox 1 vehicles upgraded by Rheinmetall under BAAINBw contracts to 177. Approximately 123 of these vehicles have been delivered to date.
More from Land Warfare
-
Tiberius Aerospace promises big on capability and accuracy with new artillery rocket
Tiberius Aerospace has deep roots in the entrepreneurial high-technology Silicon Valley in the US with its owners having established or been involved with major technology companies such as Nest, Veritone, Apple and Google. The owners shifted from this world to that of defence at the outbreak of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Dutch order for up to 1,570 trucks highlights surging demand
The past 12 months has seen billions-of-dollars in logistics, support and supply trucks ordered and delivered. The deals range from a US Army US$1.5 billion contract with Oshkosh, Italy for US$784 million from IDV and Canada’s US$1.8 billion order for Mercedes-Benz Zetros trucks to a German order worth US$3.5 billion with Rheinmetall.
-
Germany and UK to work on Deep Precision Strike weapon
The weapon will have a range of more than 2,000km, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.
-
International consortium bids for Spanish 6x6 cavalry scout vehicle requirement
Rival bids are expected for Spain’s 6x6 cavalry scout vehicle requirement, with an international consortium facing competition from major players including GDELS, Rheinmetall and the UAE’s Edge Group.