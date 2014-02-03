General Dynamics to upgrade additional Abrams tanks

General Dynamics Land Systems will upgrade twelve M1A1 Abrams tanks to the M1A2 Systems Enhancement Package (SEP) V2 configuration for the US Army as part of a multi-year contract with the US Army TACOM Lifecycle Management Command. This newest $72.7 million instalment was announced on 3 February.

The M1A2 SEP V2 is the most technologically advanced version of the M1 tank. It includes improved colour displays, day and night thermal sights, commander remote operated weapon station (CROWS II), a Thermal Management System (TMS) and a tank-infantry phone.



The original multi-year contract was awarded in February 2008, which authorised the upgrade of 435 M1A1 tanks that have been in the US Army's inventory for more than 20 years. General Dynamics is continuing the conversion of the tanks in the army's active component to the M1A2 SEP V2 configuration.