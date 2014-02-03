General Dynamics to upgrade additional Abrams tanks
General Dynamics Land Systems will upgrade twelve M1A1 Abrams tanks to the M1A2 Systems Enhancement Package (SEP) V2 configuration for the US Army as part of a multi-year contract with the US Army TACOM Lifecycle Management Command. This newest $72.7 million instalment was announced on 3 February.
The M1A2 SEP V2 is the most technologically advanced version of the M1 tank. It includes improved colour displays, day and night thermal sights, commander remote operated weapon station (CROWS II), a Thermal Management System (TMS) and a tank-infantry phone.
The original multi-year contract was awarded in February 2008, which authorised the upgrade of 435 M1A1 tanks that have been in the US Army's inventory for more than 20 years. General Dynamics is continuing the conversion of the tanks in the army's active component to the M1A2 SEP V2 configuration.
More from Land Warfare
-
US Army moves towards calls for bids for medium UGV as competitors warm up
The US Army’s Medium Modular Equipment Transport Trailer (M-METT) programme is planned to provide a platform between Increment II of Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport and the Palletized Load System.
-
Why bridging the gap between military and COTS systems is key to seamless defence comms (Studio)
Technology that enables armed forces to leverage existing network infrastructure can be a game-changer in many combat scenarios.
-
Rheinmetall Nordic’s Ragnarok mortar upgrade shows strong integration potential
The Ragnarok Mortar Mission Module has demonstrated its ability to quickly switch platforms, presenting scope for it to be employed for multiple requirements.