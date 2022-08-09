To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

General Dynamics receives Abrams tank sights contract from US Army

9th August 2022 - 12:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams MBT. (Photo: GDLS)

The US Army has awarded GDLS a contract for new Abrams tank sights.

General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) is to provide the US Army with new tank sights for the M1A2 Abrams MBT, the DoD revealed on 8 August.

The company received an IDIQ contract worth up to $99.86 million from the Defense Logistics Agency.

‘This was a competitive acquisition with one response received,’ the DoD stated, adding that there are no option periods in the five-year contract.

GDLS will execute the contract in Alabama with an expected completion date of 31 December 2029.

There was no confirmation from the DoD whether the contract is connected with plans to develop new sights for a future M1A2 SEPv4 Abrams MBT.

According to US Army documents in the public domain, the SEPv4 will feature an improved gunner's primary sight with a third-generation FLIR sensor, an upgraded laser rangefinder and a full-colour video camera.

The new variant will also include an improved commander's primary sight with third-generation FLIR, full-colour video camera and laser pointer.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us