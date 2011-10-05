General Dynamics awarded $243m for Stryker vehicles
The US Army TACOM Lifecycle Management Command has awarded General Dynamics Land Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics, $243 million to produce and deliver an additional 115 Stryker combat vehicles equipped with double-V hulls (DVHs). The double-V hull was developed on an accelerated timeline to provide Stryker-borne soldiers increased protection from the effects of roadside mines and improvised explosive devices. Recent Army reports indicate that deployed vehicles with the new double-V-hull design are providing significantly increased protection and survivability to soldiers.
About 300 double-V-hulled Stryker vehicles have been delivered so far, under a contract awarded in July 2010 for the production of 450 double-V-hull vehicles. Engineers and production workers at General Dynamics Land Systems conceived, engineered, manufactured and delivered the first operational vehicles to the Army in about 14 months. Initial deliveries were made in May 2011.
Under the new contract, General Dynamics will also provide production sustainment support and obsolescence management services. Work will be performed in Anniston, Ala., London, Ontario, Canada, and Lima, Ohio. Deliveries will be completed by September 2012.
General Dynamics will deliver double-V hull Stryker vehicles in six variants under this award: Infantry Carrier, Medical Evacuation Vehicle, Engineers Squad Vehicle, Fire Support Vehicle, Commanders Vehicle and Mortar Carrier Vehicle. Other configurations of the Stryker include: Anti-tank Guided Missile, Reconnaissance Vehicle, Nuclear Biological Chemical Reconnaissance Vehicle and Mobile Gun System.
The Stryker family of vehicles is known for high performance as well as versatility, mobility and survivability. The Stryker's commonality reduces the Army's logistics footprint and minimizes costs. The Stryker is fast, capable of reaching speeds in excess of 60 mph, and it is lighter, smaller and more readily deployable than any other Army combat vehicle.
Source: General Dynamics
More from Land Warfare
-
Norway set to order NASAMS to replace systems donated to Ukraine
National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) was originally developed by Norway's Kongsberg and Raytheon to meet the requirements of the Royal Norwegian Air Force.
-
Nordic countries place first helmet orders under NATO framework agreement
Galvion was awarded a framework contract by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency in December 2022 to supply its Batlskin Caiman ballistic helmet system.
-
Germany orders PARM remote anti-tank weapon
The PARM (Panzerabwehrrichtmine), a roadside anti-tank mine or effector, was originally triggered by a cable but has been upgraded to include more technologically advanced triggering mechanisms.
-
India’s MKU unveils new ballistic helmet
MKU has spent the last five years developing a lightweight ballistic helmet to join its line of manufacturing personal protection equipment including combat and fragmentation helmets.
-
Electro Optic Systems sells further R600 RWSs in south-east Asia
The R600, a remote weapon station designed to accommodate heavier weapons than the original R400 RWS, has been designed for installation on armoured vehicles.
-
Finland purchases David’s Sling long-range air defence system from Israel
David's Sling has been in service with Israel's defence forces since 2017, forming a part of its multi-layered air defence system, with Finland’s effort to buy the system following ongoing tensions with bordering Russia.