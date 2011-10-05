General Dynamics awarded $243m for Stryker vehicles

The US Army TACOM Lifecycle Management Command has awarded General Dynamics Land Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics, $243 million to produce and deliver an additional 115 Stryker combat vehicles equipped with double-V hulls (DVHs). The double-V hull was developed on an accelerated timeline to provide Stryker-borne soldiers increased protection from the effects of roadside mines and improvised explosive devices. Recent Army reports indicate that deployed vehicles with the new double-V-hull design are providing significantly increased protection and survivability to soldiers.

About 300 double-V-hulled Stryker vehicles have been delivered so far, under a contract awarded in July 2010 for the production of 450 double-V-hull vehicles. Engineers and production workers at General Dynamics Land Systems conceived, engineered, manufactured and delivered the first operational vehicles to the Army in about 14 months. Initial deliveries were made in May 2011.

Under the new contract, General Dynamics will also provide production sustainment support and obsolescence management services. Work will be performed in Anniston, Ala., London, Ontario, Canada, and Lima, Ohio. Deliveries will be completed by September 2012.

General Dynamics will deliver double-V hull Stryker vehicles in six variants under this award: Infantry Carrier, Medical Evacuation Vehicle, Engineers Squad Vehicle, Fire Support Vehicle, Commanders Vehicle and Mortar Carrier Vehicle. Other configurations of the Stryker include: Anti-tank Guided Missile, Reconnaissance Vehicle, Nuclear Biological Chemical Reconnaissance Vehicle and Mobile Gun System.

The Stryker family of vehicles is known for high performance as well as versatility, mobility and survivability. The Stryker's commonality reduces the Army's logistics footprint and minimizes costs. The Stryker is fast, capable of reaching speeds in excess of 60 mph, and it is lighter, smaller and more readily deployable than any other Army combat vehicle.

Source: General Dynamics