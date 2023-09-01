General Dynamics and Rheinmetall team up to offer new bridge-laying solution

General Dynamics European Land Systems – Bridge Systems and Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles have unveiled an Anaconda tactical bridge-laying system mounted on a high-mobility 8x8 HX2 carrier vehicle. This is the first time this combination has been seen.

The vehicle was displayed at the 2023 User Forum Armament and Utilization – RÜ.NET conference in Koblenz this week. The bridge is launched over the rear of the HX8 chassis, which has an unprotected cab fitted with an RWS and Rheinmetall's ROSY rapid obscurant system.

The bridge, laying mechanism and vehicle together provide a dry-gap capability for medium- and heavyweight forces.

The GDELS Anaconda is is the latest version of the Biber bridge, over 300 of which have been built for the German armed forces, NATO partners and other export customers.

Mounting the bridges on Rheinmetall’s HX family of tactical trucks, in service with numerous armed forces, provides advantages regarding interoperability, training, servicing and spare parts, contributing to lower lifecycle costs, a Rheinmetall release stated.

Over 16,000 HX-family trucks are in service worldwide.