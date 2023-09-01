General Dynamics and Rheinmetall team up to offer new bridge-laying solution
General Dynamics European Land Systems – Bridge Systems and Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles have unveiled an Anaconda tactical bridge-laying system mounted on a high-mobility 8x8 HX2 carrier vehicle. This is the first time this combination has been seen.
The vehicle was displayed at the 2023 User Forum Armament and Utilization – RÜ.NET conference in Koblenz this week. The bridge is launched over the rear of the HX8 chassis, which has an unprotected cab fitted with an RWS and Rheinmetall's ROSY rapid obscurant system.
The bridge, laying mechanism and vehicle together provide a dry-gap capability for medium- and heavyweight forces.
The GDELS Anaconda is is the latest version of the Biber bridge, over 300 of which have been built for the German armed forces, NATO partners and other export customers.
Mounting the bridges on Rheinmetall’s HX family of tactical trucks, in service with numerous armed forces, provides advantages regarding interoperability, training, servicing and spare parts, contributing to lower lifecycle costs, a Rheinmetall release stated.
Over 16,000 HX-family trucks are in service worldwide.
More from Land Warfare
-
Rheinmetall delivers Mission Master XT UGV to Norway for extreme terrain operations
Rheinmetall has supplied Norway with the first Mission Master XT, an extreme-terrain UGV, after successful demonstrations in challenging Nordic conditions.
-
BAE wins more contracts to upgrade Bradleys and build Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles
BAE Systems has been awarded more than $1.07 billion in contracts from the US Army for Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles (AMPVs) and Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles and Fire Support Team Vehicles.
-
Russia's UVZ makes new push to convert outdated T-72 tanks to BMPT 'Terminators'
Russia's UralVagonZavod (UVZ) is offering the conversion of older T-72 main battle tanks (MBTs) into BMPT-72 'Terminator'-style fire support vehicles. According to UVZ, this offering is primarily intended for international customers who possess ageing fleets of the tank.
-
Indonesia receives Bushmasters donated by Australia
Indonesia has received 15 second-hand Bushmaster vehicles from Australia.
-
Ukraine to receive new type of counter drone system [UPDATED]
Kongsberg is to deliver the Cortex Typhon CUAS through the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU). The systems will provide essential aerial threat protection capabilities, enhancing Ukraine's ability to combat UAVs such as Shahen 136.
-
Russia unveils experimental ZAK-23E self-propelled anti-aircraft gun for counter-UAS role
Russia’s JSC Tulamashzavod and JSC Research Center Elins presented a new ZAK-23E self-propelled anti-aircraft gun (SPAAG) at the Army-2023 event near Moscow in mid-August. It is an experimental vehicle that is designed to combine robust and mass-produced components and is capable of firing programmable airburst rounds.