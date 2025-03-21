GDLS to unveil SHORAD variant of Pandur APC

General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) will unveil a new version of the 6×6 Pandur Evolution (EVO) APC next week at the 2025 AUSA Global Force Symposium & Exposition, in Huntsville, Alabama.

The SHORAD variant will be on display at the show floor fitted with Moog’s Reconfigurable Integrated-weapons Platform (RIwP) turret, the same weapon system that equips the US Army’s SGT Stout (previously named Manoeuvre-Short Range Air Defence System).

The new vehicle also features an improved design and advanced sensors and technologies. According to GDLS, it offers enhanced command and control, protected mobility and modular lethal payloads for infantry brigades.