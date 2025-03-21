To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

GDLS to unveil SHORAD variant of Pandur APC

21st March 2025 - 10:29 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

GDLS will first showcase Pandur SHORAD at the AUSA Global Force Symposium. (Photo: GDLS)

The company sees the new model as a potential solution for the US Army's M-SHORAD Inc 4.

General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) will unveil a new version of the 6×6 Pandur Evolution (EVO) APC next week at the 2025 AUSA Global Force Symposium & Exposition, in Huntsville, Alabama.

The SHORAD variant will be on display at the show floor fitted with Moog’s Reconfigurable Integrated-weapons Platform (RIwP) turret, the same weapon system that equips the US Army’s SGT Stout (previously named Manoeuvre-Short Range Air Defence System).

The new vehicle also features an improved design and advanced sensors and technologies. According to GDLS, it offers enhanced command and control, protected mobility and modular lethal payloads for infantry brigades.

