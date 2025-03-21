GDLS to unveil SHORAD variant of Pandur APC
General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) will unveil a new version of the 6×6 Pandur Evolution (EVO) APC next week at the 2025 AUSA Global Force Symposium & Exposition, in Huntsville, Alabama.
The SHORAD variant will be on display at the show floor fitted with Moog’s Reconfigurable Integrated-weapons Platform (RIwP) turret, the same weapon system that equips the US Army’s SGT Stout (previously named Manoeuvre-Short Range Air Defence System).
The new vehicle also features an improved design and advanced sensors and technologies. According to GDLS, it offers enhanced command and control, protected mobility and modular lethal payloads for infantry brigades.
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Patria unveils new 155mm artillery system with Ukraine war in mind
The war in Ukraine has shown the need for howitzers with a rapid deploy, fire and move capability, the ‘shoot and scoot’ concept, and Patria’s newest self-propelled system, ARVE, acknowledges that.
-
Boeing’s IFPC Inc 2 Second Interceptor proposal includes “a novel all-up-round solution”
The company’s proposal was recently selected by the US Army to progress Indirect Fires Protection Capability Increment 2 Second Interceptor competition.
-
BAE Systems awarded $544 million in vehicle contracts
The two contracts are for Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACVs) and Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles (AMPVs) as part of previously awarded contract agreements worth billions of dollars.
-
Arthur radars and more Archer howitzers committed to Ukraine by Sweden
Ukraine has highlighted the need for howitzers and radars as well as artillery and this commitment from Sweden will help to fill that gap and provide medium-distance fire in a defensive role post-war.