To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

GDLS awarded $257.6 million contract for 26 M10 Booker combat vehicles

10th July 2023 - 18:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The M10 Booker combat vehicle was previously called Mobile Protected Firepower. (Photo: US Army)

General Dynamics Land Systems has been awarded a contract modification for the LRIP of the M10 Booker combat vehicle, providing enhanced firepower and mobility to Infantry Brigade Combat Teams.

General Dynamics Land Systems will manufacture 26 M10 Booker direct-fire combat vehicles, a platform formerly known as Mobile Protected Firepower, for the US Army under a $257.6 million LRIP contract.

The Booker is close in design to a light tank and employs a four-person crew. It features an enhanced thermal viewer, a large-calibre cannon, a lightweight hull and turret, and a modern diesel engine, transmission and suspension system.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the programme could eventually be worth more than $1 billion for 96 vehicles with an out-of-service date of 2054.

Related Articles

US troops assess Mobile Protected Firepower prototypes

First US Army Mobile Protected Firepower vehicles will be delivered in 2023

US Army MPF vehicle will feature Allison’s 3040 MXTM cross-drive transmission

The US Army launched the MPF programme in 2015 when it unveiled its Combat Vehicle Modernization Strategy. This new platform will provide IBCTs with a highly mobile direct fire support platform that can enable combined arms and expeditionary operations.

In 2018, the MPF was incorporated into the US Army's overarching Next-Generation Combat Vehicle (NGCV) programme, an umbrella project to modernise key armoured vehicle capabilities.

Under a $250 million contract signed with Allison Transmission in July 2022, the vehicle will feature the 3040 MXTM cross-drive transmission. Designed for medium-tracked combat vehicles, the 3040 MXTM will provide propulsion, steering and braking functions.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us