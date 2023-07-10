GDLS awarded $257.6 million contract for 26 M10 Booker combat vehicles
General Dynamics Land Systems will manufacture 26 M10 Booker direct-fire combat vehicles, a platform formerly known as Mobile Protected Firepower, for the US Army under a $257.6 million LRIP contract.
The Booker is close in design to a light tank and employs a four-person crew. It features an enhanced thermal viewer, a large-calibre cannon, a lightweight hull and turret, and a modern diesel engine, transmission and suspension system.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that the programme could eventually be worth more than $1 billion for 96 vehicles with an out-of-service date of 2054.
The US Army launched the MPF programme in 2015 when it unveiled its Combat Vehicle Modernization Strategy. This new platform will provide IBCTs with a highly mobile direct fire support platform that can enable combined arms and expeditionary operations.
In 2018, the MPF was incorporated into the US Army's overarching Next-Generation Combat Vehicle (NGCV) programme, an umbrella project to modernise key armoured vehicle capabilities.
Under a $250 million contract signed with Allison Transmission in July 2022, the vehicle will feature the 3040 MXTM cross-drive transmission. Designed for medium-tracked combat vehicles, the 3040 MXTM will provide propulsion, steering and braking functions.
