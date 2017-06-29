General Dynamics to supply EAGLE 4x4s to Denmark
General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) has received a contract to supply new Eagle 4x4 Armored Patrol Vehicles (APV) to the Danish Army, the company announced on 26 June.
The Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistic Organisation (DALO) selected the GDELS-Mowag’s EAGLE 4x4 vehicle after a competitive tendering process.
Deliveries are expected to begin next year with the initial batch consisting of 36 vehicles in the patrol configuration. The contract has options for further variants including Electronic Warfare, Support and Reconnaissance.
With a length of 5.4m, height of 2.38m, width of 2.2m, and space for five personnel, the Eagle V 4x4 has a gross vehicle weight of 10,000kg.
Equipped with a six cylinder 245 HP Cummins turbocharged diesel engine, the vehicle can reach 110km/h. It also uses an Allison five-speed transmission and De Dion axle system and stabiliser.
Thomas Lattmann, director International Business and Services, General Dynamics European Land Systems, said: ‘We are very proud to have received this contract after an intensive international competition. The Eagle’s selection underlines the confidence and satisfaction of our Danish customer with our products and proves the first-in-class position of our EAGLE 4x4 in the segment of light and highly protected vehicles.’
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Land Warfare
-
Saab receives $60 million contract for anti-tank and air defence systems for CV90s
The Universal Tank and Anti-Aircraft System (UTAAS) is a modular, integrated sight and fire control system for BAE Systems Hägglunds Combat Vehicle 90 (CV90) and acts against both aerial and land targets.
-
What is preventing the Pentagon from fielding emerging missile defence technologies?
Issues related to low budgets and the slow speed of development programmes are among the main obstacles the US DoD must overcome in respect to missile procurement and deployment.
-
Need to develop AI-powered red pictures for battlefield situational awareness?
Leverage Systematic's SitaWare suite to fuse intelligence and share awareness of your opponent’s deployments and capabilities.
-
Lockheed Martin awarded $2.8 billion THAAD development contract
The contract amount for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) Weapon System will support its continued development over the next five years, with two options to extend for up to 10 years.
-
Rheinmetall signs $3.2 billion framework agreement for platoon systems
As part of the agreement, Rheinmetall has received an initial contract for 92 platoon systems, consisting of 68 refurbished platoon systems and 24 new systems, worth approximately €417 million (US$432 million).
-
Fourth European country opts for Euro PULS rocket artillery system as Germany signs up
When compared to the German Army’s M270 227mm (12 round) Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), Euro PULS will offer a step change increase in capability to meet the German Army’s Future Long-Range Indirect Fire System.