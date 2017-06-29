General Dynamics to supply EAGLE 4x4s to Denmark

General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) has received a contract to supply new Eagle 4x4 Armored Patrol Vehicles (APV) to the Danish Army, the company announced on 26 June.

The Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistic Organisation (DALO) selected the GDELS-Mowag’s EAGLE 4x4 vehicle after a competitive tendering process.

Deliveries are expected to begin next year with the initial batch consisting of 36 vehicles in the patrol configuration. The contract has options for further variants including Electronic Warfare, Support and Reconnaissance.

With a length of 5.4m, height of 2.38m, width of 2.2m, and space for five personnel, the Eagle V 4x4 has a gross vehicle weight of 10,000kg.

Equipped with a six cylinder 245 HP Cummins turbocharged diesel engine, the vehicle can reach 110km/h. It also uses an Allison five-speed transmission and De Dion axle system and stabiliser.

Thomas Lattmann, director International Business and Services, General Dynamics European Land Systems, said: ‘We are very proud to have received this contract after an intensive international competition. The Eagle’s selection underlines the confidence and satisfaction of our Danish customer with our products and proves the first-in-class position of our EAGLE 4x4 in the segment of light and highly protected vehicles.’

