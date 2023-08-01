Galvion releases upgraded MAX-8 charging station for tactical forces

Galvion has released an upgraded version of its MAX-8 Mission Adaptive Charging Station, designed to reduce operational battery burden

MAX-8 is currently used by elements of the USAF, US Army, USMC and other NATO forces.

Recent enhancements include an AC/DC supply increase from 280W to 480W, power output increase from 400W to 1,000W, battery charger output increase from 5.0 to 8.0 Amps, and a relocated USB-B port that enables firmware upgrades in less than one minute.

MAX-8 can draw power from multiple sources, including solar and vehicle, to charge different types of batteries simultaneously. The Its power management system evaluates the source and adjusts charge rates to maximise power and cut charge time. The smart charging function prioritises and tops off the fullest battery first.

Kristen Lomastro, president of active systems at Galvion, said: 'The upgrades to the MAX-8 are a direct result of feedback from Galvion customers operating in austere and challenging conditions around the world. They wanted more charging power and performance, without sacrificing the ease of use and ruggedness of the original design.'