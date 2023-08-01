Galvion releases upgraded MAX-8 charging station for tactical forces
Galvion has released an upgraded version of its MAX-8 Mission Adaptive Charging Station, designed to reduce operational battery burden
MAX-8 is currently used by elements of the USAF, US Army, USMC and other NATO forces.
Recent enhancements include an AC/DC supply increase from 280W to 480W, power output increase from 400W to 1,000W, battery charger output increase from 5.0 to 8.0 Amps, and a relocated USB-B port that enables firmware upgrades in less than one minute.
Related Articles
Galvion delivers first Silent Watch packs for LAV 6.0
Argo and Vanguard join forces to produce battery-powered UGV
PBS unveils new auxiliary power unit at Paris Air Show
MAX-8 can draw power from multiple sources, including solar and vehicle, to charge different types of batteries simultaneously. The Its power management system evaluates the source and adjusts charge rates to maximise power and cut charge time. The smart charging function prioritises and tops off the fullest battery first.
Kristen Lomastro, president of active systems at Galvion, said: 'The upgrades to the MAX-8 are a direct result of feedback from Galvion customers operating in austere and challenging conditions around the world. They wanted more charging power and performance, without sacrificing the ease of use and ruggedness of the original design.'
More from Land Warfare
-
Meteksan targets drones with new radar and counter-UAS systems
Meteksan showcased the Retinar AESA radar at IDEF 2023, offering enhanced detection and tracking capabilities for UAVs and tactical targets. The radar has applications in mobile counter-UAS systems.
-
Lockheed Martin unveils plans to develop new class of 500kW laser weapon
Lockheed Martin will scale its technology to a 500kW-class laser under a new contract, aiming to optimize efficiency and size while increasing power for high-powered directed energy weapon systems.
-
US military accelerates acquisition and adoption of artificial intelligence
Speeding up the procurement process and increasing the integration of data across the Department of Defense are part of the Pentagon's strategy to increase the use of AI and ML.