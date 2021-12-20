Future of Ajax remains cloudy

Final Griffon of the year reaches French Army
A total of 339 Griffon VBMRs have been delivered to date.
Without defining a new timescale for the programme, the British MoD has released its 'Ajax Noise and Vibration Review' addressing health and safety issues with the vehicle. The document pointed out failings in the procurement process and stated 20 recommendations.
Defence Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin announced the publication of the report on 15 December in the House of Commons. He claimed that the future of Ajax is yet to be defined and added that he is ‘deeply concerned’ about its progress.
‘It remains impossible to share with this house 100% confidence that this programme will succeed or, if it does, the timing of …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
A total of 339 Griffon VBMRs have been delivered to date.
Some six months after a contract was signed between the MoD and Elbit Systems UK, the British Army has received its first shipment of XACT nv33 night-vision goggles.
Elements of the Future Individual Lethality System could be ready for the British Army by 2026.
Allison Transmissions will provide equipment for Hizir 4x4 and Eitan 8x8 wheeled armoured vehicles, to be supplied to Kenya and Israel respectively.
Delivery of the first batch of Wirus-4 light strike vehicles to the Polish Army had been delayed by COVID-19.
A new antiaircraft gun system based on an 8x8 chassis has been issued to South Korean troops.