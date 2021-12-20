Future of Ajax remains cloudy

Without defining a new timescale for the programme, the British MoD has released its 'Ajax Noise and Vibration Review' addressing health and safety issues with the vehicle. The document pointed out failings in the procurement process and stated 20 recommendations.

Defence Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin announced the publication of the report on 15 December in the House of Commons. He claimed that the future of Ajax is yet to be defined and added that he is ‘deeply concerned’ about its progress.

‘It remains impossible to share with this house 100% confidence that this programme will succeed or, if it does, the timing of …