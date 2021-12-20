To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Future of Ajax remains cloudy

20th December 2021 - 09:54 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

The UK MoD ordered 589 Ajax vehicles for the British Army. (Photo: GDUK)

While the UK MoD issued 20 recommendations in the Ajax health and safety report, Defence Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin claimed that it is impossible to be 100% confident that the programme will succeed.

Without defining a new timescale for the programme, the British MoD has released its 'Ajax Noise and Vibration Review' addressing health and safety issues with the vehicle. The document pointed out failings in the procurement process and stated 20 recommendations.

Defence Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin announced the publication of the report on 15 December in the House of Commons. He claimed that the future of Ajax is yet to be defined and added that he is ‘deeply concerned’ about its progress.

‘It remains impossible to share with this house 100% confidence that this programme will succeed or, if it does, the timing of …

