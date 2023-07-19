To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

French paratroopers showcase new Grizzly tactical vehicles

19th July 2023 - 12:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Grizzly is based on the Sherpa vehicle. (Photo: 1st RHP)

Supplied by Arquus, the platform is built to provide modularity, payload capacity, firepower and mobility in the most challenging terrains.

After a few weeks in service with the 1st Parachute Hussar Regiment of Tarbes (RHP in French), three Arquus Grizzly tactical vehicles were showcased on the 14 July parade in Paris. 

The 4x4 platforms will be deployed in reconnaissance and air assault missions.

Based on the Sherpa vehicle, the Grizzly was built to be a modular platform and provide payload capacity, firepower and mobility even in challenging terrains.

It will be deployed alongside the Véhicule Blindé Léger (VBL), AMX-10RC, Jaguars and other future systems.

Speaking to Shephard, an official spokesperson for Arquus noted that the new

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media.

Read full bio

