French paratroopers showcase new Grizzly tactical vehicles

After a few weeks in service with the 1st Parachute Hussar Regiment of Tarbes (RHP in French), three Arquus Grizzly tactical vehicles were showcased on the 14 July parade in Paris.

The 4x4 platforms will be deployed in reconnaissance and air assault missions.

Based on the Sherpa vehicle, the Grizzly was built to be a modular platform and provide payload capacity, firepower and mobility even in challenging terrains.

It will be deployed alongside the Véhicule Blindé Léger (VBL), AMX-10RC, Jaguars and other future systems.

Speaking to Shephard, an official spokesperson for Arquus noted that the new