French Armed Forces receive around 60,000 HK416F assault rifles

16th March 2022 - 14:01 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

HK416F is compatible with FELIN equipment. (Photo: DGA)

Deliveries to date of HK416F assault rifles equate to 50% of the total amount acquired by the MoD in 2016.

French procurement agency DGA announced on 14 March that the armed forces have received 59,340 HK416F rifles to date. This equates to 50% of the total amount acquired by the MoD in 2016, which comprised 117,000 guns.

A total of 2,000 weapons was delivered in 2022, and other 12,000 HK416Fs are expected to be handed over by the end of the year.

The HK416 assault rifle was selected to gradually replace all FAMAS rifles that are currently in service with the French Army, Navy and Air and Space Force.

The contract worth approximately €168 million ($185 million) was awarded to a consortium involving Heckler & Koch and its French subsidiary in September 2016, and deliveries began in May 2017.

The agreement comprised the procurement of two HK416F variants: a standard version with a 14.5-inch (36.8cm) barrel length to equip infantry units and a shorter model with an 11-inch barrel for other units.

According to a DGA press release, this assault rifle is scalable and able to integrate new technologies, especially in the field of optics and aiming.

Compatible with the FELIN soldier system, it features NATO 5.56mm calibre and has a low-speed grenade launcher capability.

