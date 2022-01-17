France selects Saab’s Barracuda camouflage systems

Modern military vehicles must have low signature and adaptable to beat neutralise threats. Saab developed the Mobile Camouflage System to do just that.(Photo: Saab)

Saab has been selected to provide its Barracuda camouflage systems for the French Armed Forces.

Saab has signed a framework contract for the supply of its Barracuda multispectral camouflage systems with the French defence procurement agency (DGA).

The contract includes the delivery of new camouflage systems as well as a system adaptation phase in cooperation with the DGA.

The contract is for eight years and provides for annual deliveries.

In addition to the delivery of the camouflage systems, the order includes a joint work phase during which the Barracuda camouflage solutions will be adapted to the French Army’s requirements.

Henning Robach, head of business unit, Saab Barracuda, explained the joint work phase will: ‘enhance the user’s ability to remain undetected in the battlefield where the development of sensors increases the need for efficient camouflage’.

The camouflage functions by providing a stealth, or masking, capability in the visual, near-IR, thermal IR and broadband radar wavelengths.

Products in the Barracuda range includes the Camosphere, CBRN Recce Vehicle, mobile camouflage system and more.

Saab recently contracted Australian company, SME Global Defence Solutions, to manufacture the Barracuda mobile camouflage system for the Australian market.