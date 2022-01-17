France selects Saab’s Barracuda camouflage systems

US Army to select next-gen rifle supplier in Q4 2022
The US Army will select the supplier of the Rifle (NGSW-R) and the Automatic Rifle (NGSW-AR) and begin equipping the first unit in Q4 2022.
Saab has signed a framework contract for the supply of its Barracuda multispectral camouflage systems with the French defence procurement agency (DGA).
The contract includes the delivery of new camouflage systems as well as a system adaptation phase in cooperation with the DGA.
The contract is for eight years and provides for annual deliveries.
In addition to the delivery of the camouflage systems, the order includes a joint work phase during which the Barracuda camouflage solutions will be adapted to the French Army’s requirements.
Henning Robach, head of business unit, Saab Barracuda, explained the joint work phase will: ‘enhance the user’s ability to remain undetected in the battlefield where the development of sensors increases the need for efficient camouflage’.
The camouflage functions by providing a stealth, or masking, capability in the visual, near-IR, thermal IR and broadband radar wavelengths.
Products in the Barracuda range includes the Camosphere, CBRN Recce Vehicle, mobile camouflage system and more.
Saab recently contracted Australian company, SME Global Defence Solutions, to manufacture the Barracuda mobile camouflage system for the Australian market.
The US Army will select the supplier of the Rifle (NGSW-R) and the Automatic Rifle (NGSW-AR) and begin equipping the first unit in Q4 2022.
Armoured vehicles for Bulgarian SOF have been enhanced with the Guardian RWS.
The R8 Integrator is an 8x8 skid steer traction UGV that features an electric drivetrain, amphibious capabilities and payload capacity.
Milrem Robotics will help the Italian Army to develop a clear path to how remote autonomous vehicles and architectures can generate operational advantages for troops in urban operations.
Germany intends to issue a four-year maintenance contract for 32 Keiler mine clearance vehicles.
Aimpoint, an established provider of sights to many armed forces around the world, has released its newest red dot sight.