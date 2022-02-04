France receives CILAS ground laser target designators

CATV contract is to be signed this year
An invitation to tender was sent to BAE Systems Hägglunds in December 2021 to acquire 500-900 platforms based on the latest version of the BvS10.
The Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) in the French MoD on 4 February announced the delivery of 110 CILAS ground laser target designators, as part of an initiative to improve the equipment available to dismounted troops.
The systems were acquired under the Taranis programme that aims to equip conventional and special forces with the latest equipment.
DGA awarded two contracts to CILAS in 2016 and 2017, covering the procurement of around 200 short-range units (DHY 208) and 50 long-range (DHY 308) systems to be delivered by 2025.
The qualification of the long-range model is scheduled for 2022 and should allow the first 30 systems already ordered to go into production for delivery in 2023.
The DGA placed a separate order for 25 DHY 208 ground laser target designators in December 2021.
An invitation to tender was sent to BAE Systems Hägglunds in December 2021 to acquire 500-900 platforms based on the latest version of the BvS10.
The Czech Republic is sending more than 4,000 rounds of 152mm ammunition to Ukraine, and Prague is open to holding discussions with Kiev on extending defence cooperation.
VCR Dragon 8x8 wheeled combat vehicles will feature lightweight and modular armour from Plasan Sasa.
US Army contracts FN America to provide lightweight machine guns.
NATO planners will have to consider the capabilities of the 2S38 Derivatsiya, Pantsir-SM-SV and Taifun-PVO short-range air defence systems.
The Pearson Engineering approach to providing scalable battlefield mobility, counter-mobility and survivability has evolved. Driven by a need to help combat vehicles such as Main Battle Tanks to defend, move and fight on a battlefield which is predicted to become ever more sprawling and complex, Pearson Engineering has developed SLICE.