FN Herstal sells fire control units to European SOF

Singapore Airshow 2022: ST Engineering showcases hybrid Terrex with UGV interoperability
ST Engineering's Terrex 8x8 infantry fighting vehicle concept embraces hybrid drive, AI and UGV mothership capabilities.
FN Herstal on 16 February announced that an unnamed European SOF unit has ordered FN FCU Mk3 fire control units to enhance accuracy when using 40mm low-velocity (LV) and medium-velocity (MV) multi-shot grenade launchers.
Under extreme stress or severe combat conditions, the first-round hit probability with a 40mm LV/MV is low 'even for an experienced shooter', FN Herstal acknowledged.
To improve the probability of hitting the target first time, the FN FCU Mk3 uses new technologies and advanced electronics to calculate the trajectory of grenades and give an adjusted point of aim. For example, a ballistic computer instantly calculates firing solutions and stores them for up to 50 different types of weapon.
The compact and lightweight FN FCU Mk3 is accurate out to 1,000m. It can be fitted on any rifles featuring a MIL-STD-1913 Picatinny rail-mounted grenade launcher, on stand-alone grenade launchers or on multi-shot grenade launchers ‘regardless of the manufacturer’, FN Herstal claimed.
ST Engineering's Terrex 8x8 infantry fighting vehicle concept embraces hybrid drive, AI and UGV mothership capabilities.
NATO member states are ramping up materiel support for Ukraine in the shadow of a Russian invasion that looks more likely by the day.
An unnamed Asian army is to receive software-defined radios from Rafael, with deliveries starting this year.
Ex-Bulgarian armoured vehicles were reportedly ordered by Iraq in June 2021 under a $245 million contract for Apolo Engineering.
Worth €70 million ($79.2 million), a new deal for Finland comprises GMLRS – Alternative Warhead (ER GMLRS-AW) and Extended Range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems – Unitary (ER GMLRS-U) rockets.
The Brazilian Army is currently working alongside around 100 national suppliers to design and produce 6x6 heavy mortar and engineering versions of Guarani vehicle.