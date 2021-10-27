FN Herstal gains IDIQ contract to provide Norwegian Army with light machine guns

Zemledelie inches towards service
Is a remote minelayer vehicle — in development since 2013 — finally about to enter serial production for the Russian Ground Forces?
The Norwegian Defence Material Agency (NDMA) awarded an IDIQ contract to FN Herstal to provide the Norwegian Armed Forces with newly manufactured 7.62x51mm light machine guns.
The agreement was formally announced on October 26 on the official EU database, but the contract award was decided in June 2021.
FN Herstal will supply Norway with lightweight machine guns (LWMGs) plus spare parts, tools and other materials in a seven-year baseline framework agreement with options for an additional 20 years.
The contract calls for up to 1,000 machine guns with the possibility of an additional 3,000. Likewise, the value may range from NOK100 million to NOK700 million ($11.89 million to $83 million) over the life of the contract.
The machine guns will be used primarily by Norwegian infantry in various operational conditions. They will be enhanced by optical systems and accessories such as lasers, torches and night vision equipment.
Tallinn's 2022 defence budget includes requirements for armoured and logistics vehicles as well as self-propelled howitzers. Calls for tenders will be announced in the next month.
Rheinmetall has received a contract to build and export a Lynx IFV test chassis for the OMFV programme.
Czech MoD selects contractors to overhaul BVP-2 IFVs, T-72M4CZ tanks, Dana self-propelled howitzers and Tatra trucks.
In service with the Czechoslovak Army (and then the Czech Armed Forces) since the 1970s, the 'technically and morally outdated' 2K12 KUB will be replaced by Rafael Spyder ground-based air defence systems.
The procurement of 5t trucks for the army is part of an ongoing effort to modernise the Lithuanian Armed Forces fleet.