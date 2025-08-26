First firing of Sabre air defence system in UK as government places order
The UK Government has awarded MBDA a £118 million (US$159 million) contract for six Land Ceptor air deployable medium-range air defence missile launchers which will form part of Sky Sabre ground-based air defence systems.
The contract award follows an announcement on 25 August of the first live firing on UK soil of the British Army’s Sky Sabre. The system successfully tracked, targeted and engaged QinetiQ’s Banshee Jet 80s and a Banshee Whirlwind aerial target as part of Formidable Shield 2025 (FS25).
This will double the number of deployable Sky Sabre systems operated by the armed forces, a move described by
More from Land Warfare
-
Lockheed Martin demonstrates Spike and is selected for next stage of US Army requirement
The Spike non-line-of-sight (NLOS) missile is used by several countries as an air-launched weapon but the recent trials were ground-launched from a vehicle and involved three shots.
-
Europe looks to solve tank procurement challenges with upgraded and new platforms
The UK government in 2019 reflected a common attitude towards main battle tanks (MBTs) across Western Europe as it moved to reduce its fleet from 227 Challenger 2 vehicles to 148, which would be upgraded under a plan that eventually produced the Challenger 3. Now, however, there is an increased interest in platforms new, upgraded and planned across the continent.
-
Patria's 6x6: protecting the eyes and ears of the battlefield
Troops are more than boots on the ground — they’re an army’s eyes and ears. Wherever the mission leads, they must get there safely. Patria’s 6x6 delivers protected, dependable mobility — without compromise.
-
Turkey’s latest IFV takes shape as key subsystems revealed
First deliveries of the SARP 100/35 remote-controlled turret (RCT) for Altuğ, developed as a private venture by Aselsan, will be made in 2027.
-
Companies and militaries look to artificial intelligence to improve support of equipment
Companies are turning to rapidly advancing technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning (ML) to to reduce maintenance times and costs and increase operational hours and tempo.