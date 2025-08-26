To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • First firing of Sabre air defence system in UK as government places order

First firing of Sabre air defence system in UK as government places order

26th August 2025 - 10:56 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

RSS

The system was tested during Formidable Shield 2025 earlier this year. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

Land Ceptor air defence missile launchers which will form part of Sky Sabre, a defence system designed to intercept cruise missiles, aircraft and drones.

The UK Government has awarded MBDA a £118 million (US$159 million) contract for six Land Ceptor air deployable medium-range air defence missile launchers which will form part of Sky Sabre ground-based air defence systems.

The contract award follows an announcement on 25 August of the first live firing on UK soil of the British Army’s Sky Sabre. The system successfully tracked, targeted and engaged QinetiQ’s Banshee Jet 80s and a Banshee Whirlwind aerial target as part of Formidable Shield 2025 (FS25).

This will double the number of deployable Sky Sabre systems operated by the armed forces, a move described by

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us