First capability of Israel’s Iron Beam laser to be delivered by the end of December
Confirmation from the Israeli Ministry of Defense (MoD) that initial operational capability for Iron Beam will be delivered to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on 30 December completes the schedule previously promised by company and government officials.
Brig Gen (Res) Dr Daniel Gold, head of the MoD Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D), confirmed the date when speaking at the International DefenseTech Week summit this week.
“With development complete and a comprehensive testing programme that has validated the system’s capabilities, we are prepared to deliver initial operational capability to the IDF on [30 December 2025],” Gold said.
“The Iron Beam
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
K9 rolls on as Egypt unveils systems, Australia fires and Vietnam and Norway place orders
Hanwha Aerospace’s tracked K9 Thunder 155mm/52-calibre self-propelled howitzer has had notable success in the market over the past few years in Europe and Asia, with Poland alone ordering 316 systems.
-
Unlocking the potential of Light Forces in modern warfare (Studio)
The Ukraine conflict has highlighted the strategic importance of “Light Forces” – rapidly deployable dispersed units, able to conduct an expanding range of mission sets. What technologies and equipment are needed to ensure their success in combat?
-
Western Europe is looking to refresh its APC/IFV fleets with potential $41 billion spend
As militaries across Western Europe continue to modernise their capabilities, there are some major potential opportunities in the requirement for armoured personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles.
-
US Army orders more upgraded Bradleys as transformation threatens other programmes
Compared to previous versions of the vehicle, the Bradley M2A4 upgrade includes an uprated suspension, a more powerful engine, an independent commander’s sight, a more capable electronic architecture and improved networking capabilities.
-
De-Risking the Future: Manufacturing Certainty for Unmanned Systems
How strategic manufacturing partnership solves the industrialisation triad — Scale, Compliance and Cost — for hyper-growth defence tech innovators.
-
Battlefield mobility, made in the UK
How does Britain ensure that we can preserve the lives of our soldiers and allies – now and in the future – with homegrown innovation and resilient domestic manufacturing? At Pearson Engineering, we are proud to be a central part of the answer to this increasingly important question.