First capability of Israel’s Iron Beam laser to be delivered by the end of December

1st December 2025 - 12:56 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

Iron Beam can function as a stand-alone system or as part of a larger air defence network, providing flexible responses to threats. (Image: Rafael)

Iron Beam is a family of high-energy laser weapon systems currently in development by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and is designed to provide a low-cost kinetic effect against aerial threats at short distances.

Confirmation from the Israeli Ministry of Defense (MoD) that initial operational capability for Iron Beam will be delivered to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on 30 December completes the schedule previously promised by company and government officials.

Brig Gen (Res) Dr Daniel Gold, head of the MoD Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D), confirmed the date when speaking at the International DefenseTech Week summit this week.

“With development complete and a comprehensive testing programme that has validated the system’s capabilities, we are prepared to deliver initial operational capability to the IDF on [30 December 2025],” Gold said.

“The Iron Beam

