To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

First Booker M10s to be delivered in March

23rd January 2024 - 15:46 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

The Booker M10 could enter full-rate production within the next two years. (Photo: General Dynamics)

The US Army awarded General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) a contract worth US$1.1 billion to supply 96 light tanks under the Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) programme which became the Booker M10.

The US Army will receive its first low-rate initial-production one (LRIP 1) General Dynamics Booker M10 combat vehicles in March 2024 with a total of 20 expected to be delivered throughout the year for technical and operational testing.

The Booker procurement has been noted as an example of successful rapid procurement with requirement approval only occurring in the first quarter of FY2022 and initial vendor selection occurring in the final quarter of FY2023.

LRIP 2 and LRIP 3 have been planned for delivery in FY2024 and FY2025, respectively, meaning that it has taken just five years between requirement approval and planned full-rate production

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us