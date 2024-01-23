First Booker M10s to be delivered in March

The US Army will receive its first low-rate initial-production one (LRIP 1) General Dynamics Booker M10 combat vehicles in March 2024 with a total of 20 expected to be delivered throughout the year for technical and operational testing.

The Booker procurement has been noted as an example of successful rapid procurement with requirement approval only occurring in the first quarter of FY2022 and initial vendor selection occurring in the final quarter of FY2023.

LRIP 2 and LRIP 3 have been planned for delivery in FY2024 and FY2025, respectively, meaning that it has taken just five years between requirement approval and planned full-rate production