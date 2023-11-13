Finland purchases David’s Sling long-range air defence system from Israel
Finland has signed an agreement with Israel to buy the David’s Sling Weapon System, a layered air defence system, in a deal worth EUR317 million (US$338 million).
An official signing ceremony was attended by ambassador of Finland to Israel Dr Nina Nordström and Finnish defence attaché to Israel Col Oula Asteljoki, as well as Rafael CEO and president Maj Gen (Ret) Yoav Har-Even.
In 2022, Finland announced that the Rafael system was one of the final two contenders for its air defence requirements along with Israel Aerospace Industries' Barak MX. In April, it selected David’s Sling, subject to intergovernmental agreements including with the US.
The purchased system will consist of four launcher units, a multi-mission radar (MMR) developed by Elta, and a battle management centre (BMC) known as the Golden Almond and developed by Elisra.
The MMR has the capability to detect a target after launch and transfer flight information to the BMC, which would then calculate the defence plan and pass information to trailer-mounted missile firing units, each of which has 12 vertical launch canisters for the Stunner missile.
The Stunner, a two-stage hit-to-kill missile, has a radar and an EO sensor installed in its nose.
More from Land Warfare
-
Ukraine sends indigenous transport UGV to war for testing
The Sirko-S1 UGV has been designed for load carrying but plans are already in place to add additional capability such as mine clearance and medical evacuation.
-
Romania cleared for US$2.5 billion Abrams main battle tank order
The Romanian MoD has approved more than a billion dollars in spending for M1A2 tanks in May 2023 to help the Romanian Army replace its small fleet of Russian-built T-series MBTs.
-
GDLS studies M10 Booker armoured recovery vehicle
The MWRV will support the M10 Booker Combat Vehicle and has been in LRIP with 96 scheduled to be produced before 2026.
-
Israeli MoD awards IMCO Group with sub-systems contract for Namer 1500 APCs
IMCO Group to provide IDF with logistic support and maintenance services as part of multi-million-dollar deal.
-
MilDef to provide C2 hardware and software to a NATO country on the back of new products
MilDef released details of new products in September and has already begun to introduce these into service including with an undisclosed European customer.