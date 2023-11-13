Finland purchases David’s Sling long-range air defence system from Israel

Finland has signed an agreement with Israel to buy the David’s Sling Weapon System, a layered air defence system, in a deal worth EUR317 million (US$338 million).

An official signing ceremony was attended by ambassador of Finland to Israel Dr Nina Nordström and Finnish defence attaché to Israel Col Oula Asteljoki, as well as Rafael CEO and president Maj Gen (Ret) Yoav Har-Even.

In 2022, Finland announced that the Rafael system was one of the final two contenders for its air defence requirements along with Israel Aerospace Industries' Barak MX. In April, it selected David’s Sling, subject to intergovernmental agreements including with the US.

The purchased system will consist of four launcher units, a multi-mission radar (MMR) developed by Elta, and a battle management centre (BMC) known as the Golden Almond and developed by Elisra.

The MMR has the capability to detect a target after launch and transfer flight information to the BMC, which would then calculate the defence plan and pass information to trailer-mounted missile firing units, each of which has 12 vertical launch canisters for the Stunner missile.

The Stunner, a two-stage hit-to-kill missile, has a radar and an EO sensor installed in its nose.