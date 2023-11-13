To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Finland purchases David’s Sling long-range air defence system from Israel

Finland purchases David’s Sling long-range air defence system from Israel

13th November 2023 - 10:32 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

David's Sling has been in service since 2017. (Photo: Israel Ministry of Defense)

David's Sling has been in service with Israel's defence forces since 2017, forming a part of its multi-layered air defence system, with Finland’s effort to buy the system following ongoing tensions with bordering Russia.

Finland has signed an agreement with Israel to buy the David’s Sling Weapon System, a layered air defence system, in a deal worth EUR317 million (US$338 million).

An official signing ceremony was attended by ambassador of Finland to Israel Dr Nina Nordström and Finnish defence attaché to Israel Col Oula Asteljoki, as well as Rafael CEO and president Maj Gen (Ret) Yoav Har-Even.

In 2022, Finland announced that the Rafael system was one of the final two contenders for its air defence requirements along with Israel Aerospace Industries' Barak MX. In April, it selected David’s Sling, subject to intergovernmental agreements including with the US.

The purchased system will consist of four launcher units, a multi-mission radar (MMR) developed by Elta, and a battle management centre (BMC) known as the Golden Almond and developed by Elisra.

The MMR has the capability to detect a target after launch and transfer flight information to the BMC, which would then calculate the defence plan and pass information to trailer-mounted missile firing units, each of which has 12 vertical launch canisters for the Stunner missile.

The Stunner, a two-stage hit-to-kill missile, has a radar and an EO sensor installed in its nose.

