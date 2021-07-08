Finland receives SISU 4x4 vehicles

Some of the SISU GTP 4x4 vehicles delivered to the Finnish Army. (Photo: Sisu Defence)

Batch of general-purpose vehicles and APCs for the Finnish Defence Forces includes features installed after soldier feedback.

Sisu Defence has delivered a batch of SISU GTP 4x4 vehicles and spare parts kits, based on an order from Finnish Defence Forces in June 2020.

The Finnish vehicle manufacturer announced on 7 July that the delivery includes two different armoured vehicle configurations: five-seater general purpose (GP) vehicles and ten-seater armoured personnel carriers (APCs).

During the project, pre-serial vehicles were tested by various Finnish Army troops and user feedback was collected, with the results implemented in the delivered vehicles to meet ‘demanding user and operation-specific requirements’, Sisu noted.

Technology on these armoured vehicles is based on mass-produced truck components to keep lifecycle costs low and enable an extensive support network, ensuring the security of supply and maintainability both domestically and internationally.

‘The SISU GTP vehicle family is modular and therefore easily variable for different operational tasks with protection and mobility in mind,’ Sisu Defence noted.

The vehicles have congruent backbones, and the mission module-type body structures are interchangeable.