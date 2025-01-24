To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Fering Pioneer X moves towards production

24th January 2025 - 15:41 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Farnborough, UK

Fering Technologies Pioneer X long-range vehicle with roof-mounted 12.7mm machine gun (MG), side pintle mounted 7.62mm MG, and banks of four grenade launchers front and rear. (Photo: author)

The Pioneer X long-range vehicle has a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of 3,500kg, of which 1,850kg is payload and the lightweight carbon chassis can be fitted with various top modules to suit requirements. In addition, there is the potential for a 6x6 version with increased volume and payload.

Fering Technologies expects to begin producing its Pioneer X (4x4) long-range ultra-high mobility vehicle in 2026 with chief technology officer Ben Scott-Geddes telling Shephard that there was already a contract in place.

Scott-Geddes was speaking at Defence IQ’s International Armoured Vehicle conference this week and said the design “pulls through from the team’s extensive experience and has been designed to operate in remote and hostile terrain”.

The Pioneer X displayed at the conference was aimed at special forces users and bristled with weapons and systems.

Weapon fit would be customised by the end user but a typical armament installation, as displayed,

