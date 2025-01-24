Fering Pioneer X moves towards production

Fering Technologies expects to begin producing its Pioneer X (4x4) long-range ultra-high mobility vehicle in 2026 with chief technology officer Ben Scott-Geddes telling Shephard that there was already a contract in place.

Scott-Geddes was speaking at Defence IQ’s International Armoured Vehicle conference this week and said the design “pulls through from the team’s extensive experience and has been designed to operate in remote and hostile terrain”.

The Pioneer X displayed at the conference was aimed at special forces users and bristled with weapons and systems.

Weapon fit would be customised by the end user but a typical armament installation, as displayed,