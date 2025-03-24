FAMOUS all-terrain vehicle demonstrated with 20mm cannon
The Patria FAMOUS ATV has been demonstrated fitted with the KNDS-France P20 protected weapon station (PWS) during trials in Lapland, showing the expanded capability of the platform, especially in snow conditions.
The P20 is officially called the Multirole Lightweight Vehicle Armament by KNDS France and is fitted with an unstabilised KNDS France pintle mounted 20M621 gas operated cannon. It fires standard NATO 20×102mm ammunition which is fed from the left and is fitted with a pepper pot muzzle brake to reduce recoil.
The gunner can select single shot or limited or unlimited bursts with an effective range of 2,000m. The
