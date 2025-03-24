FAMOUS all-terrain vehicle demonstrated with 20mm cannon

Patria’s FAMOUS fitted with a KNDS France P20 weapon station armed with an unstabilised 20mm cannon with a box of 100 rounds to the left. (Photo: author)

Patria has so far built two technology test beds of the FAMOUS (Future Highly Mobile Augmented Armoured System) all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and in the second half of this year will complete the first of two vehicles for further trials in the third quarter of 2025.