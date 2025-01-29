Extra punch to be added to THeMIS UGV as production set to increase

Milrem Robotics has said that expects to have 200 of its THeMIS UGVs in Ukraine by the end of 2025. The systems will be used in combat, engineering and surveillance roles beyond logistics and casualty evacuation roles which currently dominate in the country.

The company said it hoped to be able to outline the plans on the 200 UGVs before the middle of the year and these deliveries are supported by development efforts. This would include fitting a vehicle with an automatic grenade launcher in February followed by trials.

Speaking at Defence IQ’s International Armoured Vehicle conference last week, Milrem director of internation