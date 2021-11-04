Expal introduces dual EIMOS 81 mm mortar system

Dual EIMOS 81mm is designed for shoot and scoot operations. (Photo: Expal)

The Onboard Mortar System was developed through an R&D programme with SDGPLATIN, following the requirements of the Marine Corps. The first batch is expected to be delivered in the coming months.

Spanish company Expal displayed a prototype of its dual EIMOS 81mm onboard mortar system for the Spanish Navy at the FEINDEF defence exhibition in Madrid on 3-5 November 2021.

Dual EIMOS was developed through an R&D programme with SDGPLATIN (the technology and innovation division of the Spanish MoD), in line with Spanish Naval Infantry requirements.

Expal noted in a press release that the collaborative effort was concluded in April 2021 and the first batch of onboard mortar systems is expected to be delivered in the coming months.

The dual EIMOS system was designed for mobile 'shoot and scoot' operations with automatic 360º aiming and firing without the need for additional stabilisers. It can also overcome steep slopes and deep fording without preparation.

In March, at the Retín Training Range in Cádiz, experimental exercises were carried out with Naval Infantry and Spanish Legion troops operating the mortar system.

Expal also transferred in May its EIMOS Light Vehicle Embarked Mortar to the Spanish Army for evaluation within the framework of the Force 2035 (Fuerza 2035) project.