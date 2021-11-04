Expal introduces dual EIMOS 81 mm mortar system

Rheinmetall and Intracom Defense join forces
Rheinmetall and Intracom Defense agree to jointly develop a vehicle-based C4I system.
Spanish company Expal displayed a prototype of its dual EIMOS 81mm onboard mortar system for the Spanish Navy at the FEINDEF defence exhibition in Madrid on 3-5 November 2021.
Dual EIMOS was developed through an R&D programme with SDGPLATIN (the technology and innovation division of the Spanish MoD), in line with Spanish Naval Infantry requirements.
Expal noted in a press release that the collaborative effort was concluded in April 2021 and the first batch of onboard mortar systems is expected to be delivered in the coming months.
The dual EIMOS system was designed for mobile 'shoot and scoot' operations with automatic 360º aiming and firing without the need for additional stabilisers. It can also overcome steep slopes and deep fording without preparation.
In March, at the Retín Training Range in Cádiz, experimental exercises were carried out with Naval Infantry and Spanish Legion troops operating the mortar system.
Expal also transferred in May its EIMOS Light Vehicle Embarked Mortar to the Spanish Army for evaluation within the framework of the Force 2035 (Fuerza 2035) project.
The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration has placed two orders with Scania and Volvo for 487 logistics vehicles, with initial deliveries scheduled for 2022.
Norway will receive half a dozen Leguan bridge-laying systems ahead of schedule, according to KMW.
The Ajax family of tracked vehicles is being procured by the UK MoD to replace the remaining legacy Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance (Tracked) (CVR(T)) in service with the British Army.
Nigerian Federal Government acquired new armoured personnel carriers for counter-insurgency operations.
The platform was tested throughout the mountainous terrains of Southern Kazakhstan, across forested and savannah-like steppe and the salt marshes of Central Kazakhstan covering a total distance of 25,000 km.