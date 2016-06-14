Eurosatory: Seeing through steel

Elbit have launched their own prototype driving aid that will allow armoured vehicle commanders and driver to see through the hull of their vehicles.

Called IronVision, it is a helmet-mounted viewing system that uses about four to six cameras on the top of the chassis that feed into the helmet optics, which give a 360° view around the outside of the vehicle from the inside.

Eran Golan, senior director of Merkava and AFVs at Elbit Systems told Shephard that IronVision will be trialled in Israel’s Merkava MBT this year to test the integration, improve the ruggedness of the system and