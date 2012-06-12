To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Eurosatory 2012: Thales secures sale of Minie-DIR modular NV system

12th June 2012 - 14:49 GMT | by Tony Skinner in Paris

RSS

Thales has secured initial sales of 100 units its Minie-DIR modular night vision system with a European army, in a procurement the company hopes could stretch to several thousand units.

At the Eurosatory exhibition in Paris, the company displayed the Minie-DIR technology, which combines light intensification with an infrared (IR) sensor overlay.

Speaking to reporters at the show, company representatives said they were in the progress of delivering the 100 units to the unnamed European army for evaluation. Because of the recent nature of the procurement, the representatives were unauthorised to clarify the nation involved.

Minie-DIR was launched in 2010,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tony Skinner

Author

Tony Skinner

Tony Skinner is Shephard Media's Creative Director, overseeing the strategic direction, content development and project …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Eurosatory 2012

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us