Eurosatory 2012: Thales secures sale of Minie-DIR modular NV system

Thales has secured initial sales of 100 units its Minie-DIR modular night vision system with a European army, in a procurement the company hopes could stretch to several thousand units.

At the Eurosatory exhibition in Paris, the company displayed the Minie-DIR technology, which combines light intensification with an infrared (IR) sensor overlay.

Speaking to reporters at the show, company representatives said they were in the progress of delivering the 100 units to the unnamed European army for evaluation. Because of the recent nature of the procurement, the representatives were unauthorised to clarify the nation involved.

Minie-DIR was launched in 2010,