Eurosatory 2012: French MoD and Sagem consider FELIN improvements

The French MoD and Sagem are already plotting improvements to the FELIN soldier modernisation programme just weeks after the return of the first unit to deploy to Afghanistan with the system.

Having deployed to the Kapisa-Surobi districts in Afghanistan in November with 1st Infantry Regiment, the FELIN systems have now been handed over to to the 16th Chasseurs who took over battlegroup duties in May.

A spokesperson for the MoD said: 'The loop is working and already allows us to collect lessons learned and to confirm the qualities of the system, especially in the fields of observation and fires.'

