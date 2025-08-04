To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Europe’s air defence boosted by more IRIS-T SLM system orders

4th August 2025 - 14:22 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, England

The IRIS-T SLM is a surface-to-air guided missile installed with an enhanced rocket motor for extended range. (Photo: Diehl Defence)

The IRIS-T (InfraRed Imaging System - Tail/thrust vector-controlled) SLM (Surface Launched Medium-Range) is a surface-to-air missile system has been developed by Diehl Defence. The system is a key part of the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI) and have been purchased by Sweden for this role.

Denmark has become the eighth country to purchase Diehl Defence’s IRIS-T SLM as part of the ESSI air defence programme, only days after Slovenia purchased another two systems for the same effort.

ESSI was further developed in 2023 with Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands and Slovenia signing a Memorandum of Understanding to expand the effort and in 2024 Switzerland became the 15th country to join.

The initiative was launched by Germany in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and now includes 24 countries with Turkey and Greece joining in 2024.

On 1 August Slovenia announced

