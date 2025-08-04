Europe’s air defence boosted by more IRIS-T SLM system orders
Denmark has become the eighth country to purchase Diehl Defence’s IRIS-T SLM as part of the ESSI air defence programme, only days after Slovenia purchased another two systems for the same effort.
ESSI was further developed in 2023 with Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands and Slovenia signing a Memorandum of Understanding to expand the effort and in 2024 Switzerland became the 15th country to join.
The initiative was launched by Germany in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and now includes 24 countries with Turkey and Greece joining in 2024.
On 1 August Slovenia announced
