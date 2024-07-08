European MBT programmes make tracks and try to find a path forward

Last week’s move by Rheinmetall and Leonardo to form a joint venture to tap into Italy’s large MBT requirement and get a foot in the door with the Main Ground Combat System (MGCS), along with last month’s bullish attitude towards the vehicles at Eurosatory, has highlighted the demand and the value of the market.

The moves by larger European countries to more rapidly advance their procurement programmes and snap up refurbished older editions comes in the light of a continuing land war in Ukraine which has reminded countries of the threat of conventional war.

France and Germany kick-start replacement programmes

The