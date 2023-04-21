European countries progress with Common Armoured Vehicle System programme

The need to improve mobility and protection of ground forces alongside recognising the advantages of joint procurement have been pushing more European countries towards joining the Common Armoured Vehicle System programme (CAVS).

This week, as Sweden placed an order for 20 Patria CAVS, Germany officially joined the collaborative effort.

German authorities signed a statement of intent in June 2022 and endorsed the country’s participation on 17 April through a technical arrangement.

Approached by Shephard, the German MoD would not disclose details on the number of platforms Berlin intends to acquire under the CAVS effort as well as how