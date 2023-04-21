To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

European countries progress with Common Armoured Vehicle System programme

21st April 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

CAVS is an armoured off-road system based on the Patria 6x6 chassis (Photo: FMV)

Sweden has placed an order for 20 Patria CAVS armoured vehicles, with Germany officially joining the collaborative effort by signing a technical agreement.

The need to improve mobility and protection of ground forces alongside recognising the advantages of joint procurement have been pushing more European countries towards joining the Common Armoured Vehicle System programme (CAVS).

This week, as Sweden placed an order for 20 Patria CAVS, Germany officially joined the collaborative effort.

German authorities signed a statement of intent in June 2022 and endorsed the country’s participation on 17 April through a technical arrangement.

Approached by Shephard, the German MoD would not disclose details on the number of platforms Berlin intends to acquire under the CAVS effort as well as how

