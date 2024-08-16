European Common Armoured Vehicle System picks up speed
The CAVS programme, built around the Patria 6x6 armoured personnel carrier, has passed several important milestones in the past year including the handover of the first locally made vehicle for Latvia and the signing of the first lifecycle management contract in August.
Also this year, Sweden ordered 321 vehicles in March, Finland ordered a further 40 vehicles in January, and in May Germany joined the CAVS research and development effort.
Rapid progress
Patria developed the APC, unveiled at the June 2018 Eurosatory exhibition in Paris, as a successor to the XA-series Pasi APC and to complement Patria's 8x8 Armoured Modular Vehicle
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Contract signed for delayed US Air Force E-7A deal
The UK and US have ordered the Boeing 737 Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system which is already operated by Australia (E-7 Wedgetail), South Korea (Peace Eye) and Turkey (Peace Eagle).
-
Norway cleared for HIMARS purchase worth $580 million
HIMARS weapons have been in high demand with systems provided to Ukraine, Poland placing an order, Australia and Morocco being approved for Foreign Military Sales, Taiwan ordering more and the Netherlands requesting systems.
-
Long-range strike: US announces European hypersonic missile deployment
The US plans to deploy a suite of long-range precision strike missiles, including developmental hypersonics, to counter the advanced precision strike systems of Russia and China. It will form part of the US Army’s Multi Domain Task Force (MDTF) to enhance European long-range fires capabilities and include SM-6 air defence, Tomahawk cruise missiles and HIMARS batteries.
-
Iron Fist ordered for more CV90 IFVs
The Iron Fist Active Protection System (APS) is already in service on BAE Systems Hägglunds CV90 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and is being used on Israeli vehicles conducting operations in Gaza.