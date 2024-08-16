European Common Armoured Vehicle System picks up speed

The CAVS programme, built around the Patria 6x6 armoured personnel carrier, has passed several important milestones in the past year including the handover of the first locally made vehicle for Latvia and the signing of the first lifecycle management contract in August.

Also this year, Sweden ordered 321 vehicles in March, Finland ordered a further 40 vehicles in January, and in May Germany joined the CAVS research and development effort.

Rapid progress

Patria developed the APC, unveiled at the June 2018 Eurosatory exhibition in Paris, as a successor to the XA-series Pasi APC and to complement Patria's 8x8 Armoured Modular Vehicle