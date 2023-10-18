Estonia turns to Turkey for light armoured vehicles

Estonia has ordered 4x4 and 6x6 armoured vehicles worth €200 million (US210.6 million) from two Turkish companies with first deliveries expected to arrive in 2024.

The breakdown of 230 vehicles ordered was not disclosed but vehicles included within the deal were 4x4 NMS/Yörük from Nurol Makina and 6x6 Arma from Otokar .

The new armoured vehicles will be acquired for the 2nd Infantry Brigade of the Defence Forces, which has not previously had wheeled armoured vehicles. The brigade will receive NMS and Arma vehicles, while the 1st Infantry Brigade will receive NMS vehicles. Additionally, four-wheeled armoured vehicles have been purchased for the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Centre of the Estonian Rescue Board.

The contract included the vehicles, documentation, training, special tools and equipment, and spare parts. These contracts can also be used to request services for the maintenance, repairs and development of the vehicles.

The contract featured an option for additional vehicles which would be adapted to the specific needs of the Estonian defence forces, and certified for protection against both small arms fire and mine blasts. The vehicles will be equipped with a smoke grenade launcher and a 12.7mm heavy machine gun mounted on the roof turret.

Alongside the order, Estonian Minister of Defence Hanno Pevkur and Turkish Minister of Defence Yaşar Güler signed a Letter of Intent, establishing the basis for defence industry cooperation between the two countries.

Additionally, an agreement for cooperation was signed between the Estonian Centre for Defence Investments and the Turkish Defence Industry Agency to ensure secure supplies of armoured vehicle-related materials and services, as well as the joint organisation of training and development activities.

Shephard Defence Insight noted a unit price for NMS of $500,000 and vehicles have been in service with Qatar, Chad and possibly Hungary.

Shephard Defence Insight also noted a unit price of $884,000 for Arma, which has provided protection against ballistic and mine threats by means of a monocoque V-shaped high-hardness steel hull.