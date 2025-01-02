Estonia signs for construction of new radar post

Estonian construction company Mapri Ehitus has been awarded a €4 million (US$4.2 million) contract by the Estonian Centre for Defence Investments (ECDI) for the design and building of a new radar post.

The work is being funded by the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility and the new system will have a detection range extending beyond Estonia’s borders in every direction. Construction is expected to take 17 months.

In June 2023, as part of the Medium Range Radar 2023 project (MRR 2023), the ECDI contracted Thales to supply two Ground Master 400 Alpha (GM400α) radars. They have been designed to complement airspace protection offered by the previous generation’s GM400 delivered with the MRR2010 project.

The GM400α is a 3D radar with full digital architecture which tracks air threats at a range of up to 515km and has a low altitude detection capability which includes slow moving UAVs.

Major Tõnis Pärn, commander of the air surveillance wing of Estonian Defence Forces, said: “The new post is a significant development and it helps to ensure flight safety and supports maritime rescue operations.

“Given its location and radar range, it greatly enhances our situational awareness.”

