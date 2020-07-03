EOS to provide RWS for Australian vehicles
The Australian Department of Defence announced on 2 July that it will procure 251 RWS for installation on Bushmaster and Hawkei protected mobility vehicles operated by the army.
The contract for Electro Optic Systems (EOS), worth an undisclosed amount, is part of a broader A$270 billion capability upgrade package for the Australian Defence Force (ADF).
‘Investments such as the acquisition of Remote Weapon Stations will make the ADF more capable for the wide range of potential scenarios and threats Australia will face in the future,’ said Linda Reynolds, Minister for Defence.
Dr Ben Greene, CEO of EOS, said the contract award ‘has secured ongoing work for 146 Australian businesses in our supply chain’.
