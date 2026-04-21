How and why Europe is replenishing tube artillery in the drone warfare era
Despite other weapon systems dominating the headlines, conventional tube artillery is still used extensively by both sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and is on the procurement lists of most European armies.
Even in the fast-moving arena of modern combat operations, some things remain constant: field artillery is still the only weapon system that can provide indirect fire support to ground forces on a 24/7 basis for 365 days a year.
For many years the US M109 155mm/39cal self-propelled howitzer (SPH) was the most widely used such system in NATO, but almost all members have replaced this with new tracked or
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