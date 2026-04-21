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How and why Europe is replenishing tube artillery in the drone warfare era

21st April 2026 - 12:48 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London, UK

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The South Korean Hanwha K9A1 Thunder SPH has chalked up an impressive number of sales in Europe and has a clear development path for the future. (Photo: Hanwha)

Modern conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war have exposed gaps in Western artillery, with European militaries increasingly looking to invest in longer-range systems with a focus on logistics and resilience.

Despite other weapon systems dominating the headlines, conventional tube artillery is still used extensively by both sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and is on the procurement lists of most European armies.

Even in the fast-moving arena of modern combat operations, some things remain constant: field artillery is still the only weapon system that can provide indirect fire support to ground forces on a 24/7 basis for 365 days a year.

For many years the US M109 155mm/39cal self-propelled howitzer (SPH) was the most widely used such system in NATO, but almost all members have replaced this with new tracked or

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Christopher F Foss

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Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

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