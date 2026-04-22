Ireland targets improved anti-drone capability before mid-year ahead of EU presidency
The Irish government remains on target to be able to provide a counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) during the country’s presidency of the Council of the EU for the final six months of 2026 with a boost to its defence forces.
As part of the presidency, the country will host high-profile visits from EU leaders, with accelerated anti-drone procurement efforts aimed at ensuring protection for dignitaries.
An Irish Department of Defence (DoD) spokesperson told Shephard that CUAS capability is “currently on track to be delivered [to the defence forces] during the first half of this year, including the completion of training”.
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