To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Land Warfare

EOD remains most prominent application for French UGVs

30th June 2021 - 09:15 GMT | by Jean-Marc Tanguy

RSS

From left to right : Barakuda from Shark Robotics, Aurochs from ISL and Optio-X20 from Nexter. (Photo: Jean-Marc Tanguy)

Dealing with IEDs and mines appears still to be a core focus for French UGV developers, although some progress is being made on fully autonomous systems.

A dozen French UGV manufacturers recently demonstrated different stages of progress in their field in a test event at the Nexter facility in Versailles-Satory.

Some of the UGV platforms on display have been delivered in recent months, although most remain at the pilot stage. 

Notable UGVs include the Arquus Robotlab, based on the 4x4 Dagger PVP, with a platooning capability to follow a lead vehicle; and the Aurochs from the French-German Research Institute of Saint-Louis, which uses the STAMINA AI system to navigate by following an itinerary stored in its internal memory.

The largest UGV in the presentation was ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users