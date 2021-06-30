EOD remains most prominent application for French UGVs

Singapore introduces new mortar carrier and weapon locating radar
In pursuit of its overarching 'next-gen' modernisation philosophy, the Singapore Army has inducted the AN/TPQ-53 radar and Belrex 120mm SRAM
A dozen French UGV manufacturers recently demonstrated different stages of progress in their field in a test event at the Nexter facility in Versailles-Satory.
Some of the UGV platforms on display have been delivered in recent months, although most remain at the pilot stage.
Notable UGVs include the Arquus Robotlab, based on the 4x4 Dagger PVP, with a platooning capability to follow a lead vehicle; and the Aurochs from the French-German Research Institute of Saint-Louis, which uses the STAMINA AI system to navigate by following an itinerary stored in its internal memory.
The largest UGV in the presentation was ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
In pursuit of its overarching 'next-gen' modernisation philosophy, the Singapore Army has inducted the AN/TPQ-53 radar and Belrex 120mm SRAM
This article is brought to you by TUALCOM ELEKTRONIK A.Ş.
L3Harris has delivered the final EOD robot to the UK MoD for Project STARTER.
US market dominance in North Africa may begin to be eroded over the next ten years by new players from emerging defence markets.
AI platform for the British Army is designed to create an interconnected digital picture for frontline soldiers.
Turkey has successfully tested and integrated the 107mm Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher onto its BMC-produced armoured vehicle.