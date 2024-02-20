Elbit Systems wins $300 million deal to supply vehicle systems to European customer
Israeli defence contractor Elbit Systems will supply weapon, reconnaissance, driving and situational awareness systems for approximately 230 armoured vehicles for a European customer under a US$300 million contract announced on 20 February.
Details of the particular systems or the country involved were not disclosed but the contract will be performed over a period of six years and included custom design, production, lifecycle maintenance and complete in-country support.
Elbit Systems has had commercial success in Europe over the past few years both in land systems and other areas. In March 2023 the company, through its Romanian subsidiary Elmet International, was awarded a follow-on contract for turrets, remote weapon stations and 120mm mortars for Romanian Armed Forces' Piranha V vehicles.
The deal was worth $120 million and awarded by General Dynamics European Land Systems for the supply of UT30 MK2 unmanned turrets, remote-controlled weapon stations and SPEAR mortar systems for the Piranha V APC of the Romanian Armed Forces.
The previous January, Elbit Systems was awarded a $30 million contract from Spain to supply E-LynX tactical software-defined radio. This followed the Spanish MoD’s selection of E-LynX radios for its combat battalions in November 2020 and for installation in GDELS Dragon 8x8 vehicles in November 2021.
