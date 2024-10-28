Elbit Systems awarded $200 million contract to supply Iron Beam laser

Israel’s Elbit Systems has been awarded a US$200 million contract to supply high-power laser systems for Rafael Advanced Defence Systems’ Iron Beam air defence system.

The contract was awarded by the Israeli Ministry of Defence and includes ongoing support services.

Iron Beam is being developed by Rafael Advanced Defence Systems which expects to field its 100kW-class high-energy laser weapon system operationally in 2025 and this latest contract supports that programme.

The system is designed to protect against mortars, rockets and UAS at closer ranges and is designed to provide another of air defence alongside larger operational systems such as Iron Dome.

The company is also developing the 50kW mobile truck-mounted Iron Beam-Mobile (Iron Beam-M) as part of an 18-month development phase and is also developing a 10kw system dubbed Lite Beam.

Bezhalel Machlis, president and CEO of Elbit Systems, described the “laser capability as a leap forward in future defence against various threats”.

In December 2022, Lockheed Martin and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems signed an agreement which paves the way towards developing a variant of the laser for the US and other markets.

Under a teaming agreement, the two firms will jointly develop, test and manufacture laser weapons in the US and Israel, building on assets developed independently by Rafael and the Israeli MoD’s Directorate of Defence Research and Development under Iron Beam.