Elbit obtains another night-vision order from USMC

Elbit Systems of America on 16 May announced another order from the USMC under the Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle (SBNVG) IDIQ contract.

Elbit Systems of America will supply lightweight night-vision systems to the USMC under the latest $49 million order, with deliveries until September 2023.

The USMC will receive high-performance, image intensifier binoculars, modular uncooled thermal imaging sensors and common external power supplies.

The SNBVG system includes an ‘enhanced battery life and high-performing white phosphor image intensification tubes for improved clarity and depth perception’, Elbit Systems of America noted in a statement.

The latest order is part of a $249 million, five-year IDIQ contract issued by the USMC in September 2019. The original recipient was the Night Vision business of L3Harris Technologies, but this company was acquired shortly afterwards by Elbit Systems of America.

The SBNVG acquisition strategy is to procure devices incrementally and concurrently as the USMC looks toward future technologies.