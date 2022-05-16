Elbit obtains another night-vision order from USMC

Indian Army seeks hundreds of protected mobility vehicles
The Indian Army is on the hunt for 1,200 new protected mobility vehicles, with two different specifications being sought.
Elbit Systems of America on 16 May announced another order from the USMC under the Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle (SBNVG) IDIQ contract.
Elbit Systems of America will supply lightweight night-vision systems to the USMC under the latest $49 million order, with deliveries until September 2023.
The USMC will receive high-performance, image intensifier binoculars, modular uncooled thermal imaging sensors and common external power supplies.
The SNBVG system includes an ‘enhanced battery life and high-performing white phosphor image intensification tubes for improved clarity and depth perception’, Elbit Systems of America noted in a statement.
The latest order is part of a $249 million, five-year IDIQ contract issued by the USMC in September 2019. The original recipient was the Night Vision business of L3Harris Technologies, but this company was acquired shortly afterwards by Elbit Systems of America.
The SBNVG acquisition strategy is to procure devices incrementally and concurrently as the USMC looks toward future technologies.
Ukraine could obtain more 155mm howitzers — this time from Italy — as Kyiv seeks to tip the artillery balance against Russia.
US Army purchases $16 million worth of Carl-Gustaf M4s for use by the Army and Marine Corps.
Will Germany decide to provide ten medium-range SAM systems to Ukraine?
Smart Shooter displayed its SMASH 2000L fire-control system at Modern Day Marine 2022.
How is the IDF adapting its infantry equipment to the likely demands of future warfare, in the broader context of the Hezbollah/Hamas threat?