Elbit bets on local content for US howitzer bid as it faces off against popular systems
Elbit America has completed the first example of its Sigma 155mm/52-calibre Next Generation (NG) self-propelled (SP) artillery system at its South Carolina facility, which according to the company uses all US-manufactured components apart from the gun barrel.
The barrel comprises a US forging that was sent to Israel to be completed at an Elbit facility and then returned to be integrated into the remote-controlled turret, which reflects the emphasis being placed on US content. The Sigma NG barrel, which meets the NATO Joint Ballistic Memorandum of Understanding, features a 23l chamber that can fire all current 155mm artillery projectiles and is fitted with a fume
