To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Elbit bets on local content for US howitzer bid as it faces off against popular systems

Elbit bets on local content for US howitzer bid as it faces off against popular systems

30th December 2025 - 09:02 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London, UK

RSS

Sigma NG in travelling configuration with the fully protected crew cab at the front. (Photo: Elbit America)

The Israeli company hopes that producing its Sigma artillery system wholly in the US will help it win a key US Army contract, but it will be up against the popular CAESAR Mk II wheeled weapon and the K9 tracked.

Elbit America has completed the first example of its Sigma 155mm/52-calibre Next Generation (NG) self-propelled (SP) artillery system at its South Carolina facility, which according to the company uses all US-manufactured components apart from the gun barrel.

The barrel comprises a US forging that was sent to Israel to be completed at an Elbit facility and then returned to be integrated into the remote-controlled turret, which reflects the emphasis being placed on US content. The Sigma NG barrel, which meets the NATO Joint Ballistic Memorandum of Understanding, features a 23l chamber that can fire all current 155mm artillery projectiles and is fitted with a fume

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us