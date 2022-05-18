To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Echoshield 4D radar addresses C-UAS demands

18th May 2022 - 12:00 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

RSS

EchoShield C-UAS radar pictured at Modern Day Marine 2022. (Photo: Wilder Alejandro Sanchez)

Several DoD and overseas customers have already pre-purchased the EchoShield 4D C-UAS radar ahead of testing, according to manufacturer Echodyne.

Echodyne has developed a new multi-mission cognitive 4D radar called EchoShield, which is undergoing field testing before Block I production is scheduled to begin towards the end of 2022.

The radar has an instrumented range of 20km, weighs 17.8kg and can operate in extreme temperatures. One noteworthy aspect of EchoShield is its C-UAS capability, as the radar can detect and track targets (depending upon size) from ranges of 2.7-11.4 km.

It can also simultaneously track 40 high-priority and 1,000 low-priority objects. EchoShield can detect a DJI Phantom UAV at ranges beyond 3km and a Matrice 600 UAV at more than

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us