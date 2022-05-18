Echoshield 4D radar addresses C-UAS demands
Echodyne has developed a new multi-mission cognitive 4D radar called EchoShield, which is undergoing field testing before Block I production is scheduled to begin towards the end of 2022.
The radar has an instrumented range of 20km, weighs 17.8kg and can operate in extreme temperatures. One noteworthy aspect of EchoShield is its C-UAS capability, as the radar can detect and track targets (depending upon size) from ranges of 2.7-11.4 km.
It can also simultaneously track 40 high-priority and 1,000 low-priority objects. EchoShield can detect a DJI Phantom UAV at ranges beyond 3km and a Matrice 600 UAV at more than
