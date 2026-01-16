Early prototype of General Dynamics M1E3 main battle tank displayed at Detroit auto show

The General Dynamics Land Systems M1E3 Abrams main battle tank (MBT) displayed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on 14 January was described on US Army social media as “an early prototype”.

According to the US Army statement released with the image, “the M1E3 features enhanced protection, reduced weight and a minimised logistics footprint with integrated survivability systems”. An actual prototype was announced as delivered to the US Army earlier this year.

Notably, the image does not look like the photos released previously. The MBT has a new turret with a bustle mounted automatic loader which has enabled the