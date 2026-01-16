Early prototype of General Dynamics M1E3 main battle tank displayed at Detroit auto show
The General Dynamics Land Systems M1E3 Abrams main battle tank (MBT) displayed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on 14 January was described on US Army social media as “an early prototype”.
According to the US Army statement released with the image, “the M1E3 features enhanced protection, reduced weight and a minimised logistics footprint with integrated survivability systems”. An actual prototype was announced as delivered to the US Army earlier this year.
Notably, the image does not look like the photos released previously. The MBT has a new turret with a bustle mounted automatic loader which has enabled the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
First gun barrels for British Army howitzers due from Rheinmetall’s new UK factory in 2027
The new Rheinmetall facility will supply barrels for UK RCH 155 howitzers and Challenger 3 tanks while also opening up potential export opportunities, providing a currently absent national capability.
-
Germany increases Arrow missile defence deal to $6.1 billion as American interest grows
Germany’s move to buy Israel Aerospace Industries’ Arrow missile defence system became public in mid-2023 with approval from the US government shortly after. The first operational system is expected to be in service before 2030.
-
Sweden’s recent air defence spend tips to $6 billion with 2026 procurement planned
Procurement of various short-range systems will begin in the first quarter of 2026, with additional procurements to be made later in the year.