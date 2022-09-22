To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

DVD 2022: K9A2 self-propelled howitzer makes European debut

22nd September 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in Millbrook

RSS

Hanwha's K9A2 SPH made its European debut at the DVD Millbrook event. (Photo: author)

The Hanwha K9A2 SPH made its European debut at the DVD event in Millbrook as the Team Thunder partners gear up for the future British Army Mobile Fires Platform (MFP) requirement.

During the DVD event, Hanwha and its Team Thunder partners touted the benefits of the K9A2 as a proven development of the K9A1, of which over 1,500 have been built, to replace the British Army’s AS90 guns.

Comprised of Hanwha, Lockheed Martin UK, Leonardo, Pearson Engineering, Horstman Defence Systems, and Soucy Defense, Team Thunder would produce the K9A2 in the UK should it win a future MFP competition.

The version of the K9A2 being marketed for the UK would feature Soucy composite rubber tracks (CRT) to reduce overall weight and offer noise and efficiency benefits. According to Team Thunder, the

