DVD 2022: K9A2 self-propelled howitzer makes European debut
During the DVD event, Hanwha and its Team Thunder partners touted the benefits of the K9A2 as a proven development of the K9A1, of which over 1,500 have been built, to replace the British Army’s AS90 guns.
Comprised of Hanwha, Lockheed Martin UK, Leonardo, Pearson Engineering, Horstman Defence Systems, and Soucy Defense, Team Thunder would produce the K9A2 in the UK should it win a future MFP competition.
The version of the K9A2 being marketed for the UK would feature Soucy composite rubber tracks (CRT) to reduce overall weight and offer noise and efficiency benefits. According to Team Thunder, the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Wirus offers versatility for Polish SOF
Wirus-4 will be able to connect with various sensors, enabling SOF to transmit targeting data to effectors such as loitering munitions.
-
British Army progresses with Boxer and Challenger 3 while Ajax’s fate remains uncertain
The UK has been increasing efforts to improve the British Army's armoured fleet and has been progressing with the Boxer and Challenger 3 programmes — but Ajax casts a long shadow.