DVD 2016: MIV rolls forward
The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has revealed additional details regarding its proposed requirement for a Mechanised Infantry Vehicle (MIV) at the Defence Vehicle Dynamics (DVD) exhibition at Millbrook.
According to Defence Equipment and Supply (DE&S) deputy head for the MIV programme, David Russell, the effort remains in the Concept Phase although the MoD has projected it could be worth as much as £400 million moving forward as a Cat A programme.
Addressing delegates from industry and the armed forces at the event on 7 September, Russell explained how DE&S continued to develop its acquisition approach and set of requirements
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Ukraine left waiting for German consent to Leopard tank deliveries
The newly appointed German Minister of Defence was unable to provide details on whether the country would approve the donation of Polish Leopard 2A4s to Kyiv or when this decision would be taken.
-
Indian companies vie for army’s submachine gun tender
Indian companies, most with tie-ups with foreign OEMs, are hoping to win a sizeable tender for 9mm submachine guns.
-
Airbus joins UK efforts to defend against hypersonic threats
Airbus will bring space sector and ISR experience to the UK MoD's centre of excellence for ballistic and hypersonic missile defence.