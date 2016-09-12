To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

DVD 2016: MIV rolls forward

12th September 2016 - 11:20 GMT | by Andrew White in Millbrook

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has revealed additional details regarding its proposed requirement for a Mechanised Infantry Vehicle (MIV) at the Defence Vehicle Dynamics (DVD) exhibition at Millbrook.

According to Defence Equipment and Supply (DE&S) deputy head for the MIV programme, David Russell, the effort remains in the Concept Phase although the MoD has projected it could be worth as much as £400 million moving forward as a Cat A programme.

Addressing delegates from industry and the armed forces at the event on 7 September, Russell explained how DE&S continued to develop its acquisition approach and set of requirements

