To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

DVD 2016: Challenger 2 BAE’S ‘natural position’

9th September 2016 - 09:36 GMT | by Helen Haxell in Millbrook

RSS

BAE Systems is bullish about success in their bid, instrategic partnership with General Dynamics Land Systems, for the assessment phase of the Challenger 2 Life Extension Project (LEP).

The assessment phase bid for the Challenger 2 LEP was submitted on 11 August 2016. The notification of the next stage is anticipated to happen in November this year and the two contenders are expected to be revealed in December.

‘We certainly have the best experts of all the different fields for main battle tanks [MBTs], which is important because this isn’t some infantry vehicle,' said Simon Jackson, capture team leader

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Helen Haxell

Author

Helen Haxell

Helen Haxell was Air Editor at Shephard Media, having joined in February 2016 as Editor …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us