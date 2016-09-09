DVD 2016: Challenger 2 BAE’S ‘natural position’

BAE Systems is bullish about success in their bid, instrategic partnership with General Dynamics Land Systems, for the assessment phase of the Challenger 2 Life Extension Project (LEP).

The assessment phase bid for the Challenger 2 LEP was submitted on 11 August 2016. The notification of the next stage is anticipated to happen in November this year and the two contenders are expected to be revealed in December.

‘We certainly have the best experts of all the different fields for main battle tanks [MBTs], which is important because this isn’t some infantry vehicle,' said Simon Jackson, capture team leader