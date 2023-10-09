To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  Netherlands to proceed with their own All-Terrain Vehicle buy after plans for joint procurement fail

Netherlands to proceed with their own All-Terrain Vehicle buy after plans for joint procurement fail

9th October 2023 - 13:41 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

Of the 74 BvS10 Viking ATVs in service with the Dutch Marines, 46 are the APC variants with 20 used as command vehicles, a further four operating as specialist repair and recovery vehicles with four serving as ambulance vehicles. (Korp Mariniers)

The procurement of new amphibious tracked All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) for the Netherlands Marines under the Future Littoral All Terrain Mobility Band Vagn (FLATM BV) has been pushed back again.

The Defence Project Overview 2023 published by the Netherlands Ministry of Defence (MoD) on 19 September stated that a hoped-for joint procurement initiative with Sweden had not materialised.

'Consultations with Sweden about the purchase of these vehicles have not resulted in cooperation,' the document said. It means that the FLATM BV programme D-phase (preparation for procurement culminating in a contract award) is being delayed by a year from its originally intended duration from 2020 to 2027.

'The end of the D phase is now scheduled for 2024. The duration of the project has been adjusted to 2028,' the documents added.

Tim Fish

Author

Tim Fish

Tim Fish is a special correspondent for Shephard Media. Formerly the editor of Land Warfare …

Read full bio

