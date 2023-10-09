Netherlands to proceed with their own All-Terrain Vehicle buy after plans for joint procurement fail

Of the 74 BvS10 Viking ATVs in service with the Dutch Marines, 46 are the APC variants with 20 used as command vehicles, a further four operating as specialist repair and recovery vehicles with four serving as ambulance vehicles. (Korp Mariniers)

The procurement of new amphibious tracked All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) for the Netherlands Marines under the Future Littoral All Terrain Mobility Band Vagn (FLATM BV) has been pushed back again.