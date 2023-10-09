Netherlands to proceed with their own All-Terrain Vehicle buy after plans for joint procurement fail
The Defence Project Overview 2023 published by the Netherlands Ministry of Defence (MoD) on 19 September stated that a hoped-for joint procurement initiative with Sweden had not materialised.
'Consultations with Sweden about the purchase of these vehicles have not resulted in cooperation,' the document said. It means that the FLATM BV programme D-phase (preparation for procurement culminating in a contract award) is being delayed by a year from its originally intended duration from 2020 to 2027.
'The end of the D phase is now scheduled for 2024. The duration of the project has been adjusted to 2028,' the documents added.
