Dutch MoD sells off CV90s
Due to new defence budget cuts, the Dutch Ministry of Defence is planning to sell 44 of its latest BAE Systems CV9035NL infantry fighting vehicles.
An earlier round of cutbacks in 2011 resulted in the Royal Netherlands Army (RNLA) discarding all of its remaining Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks, a limited number of PzH2000 self-propelled howitzers and 40 anti-tank configured Fenneks.
The latter have since been stored in a former United States Army Europe POMS (Prepositioned Organizational Materiel Site) site together with 116 Leopard 2s and some 32 PzH2000s.
The Dutch Defence Materiel Organisation aims to sell off most of
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
How can multiple domains act as one?
How can we sense, make sense, and act faster than the adversary?
-
Spira’s Ilgar loitering munition in service
Armed forces are now procuring large numbers of loitering munitions with many developers having evolved their own designs to meet this burgeoning demand. Turkey’s Spira is one such company and is fulfilling contracts and developing new missiles.
-
Could the Ajax IFV solve the UK’s Warrior capability gap?
With the UK facing an imminent capability gap after the retirement of its Warrior infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), the Ajax IFV appears to be in a prime position to fill that gap.
-
Why modern air defense demands layers: inside Türkiye’s Steel Dome revolution
From swarming drones to hypersonic missiles, single-layer defenses are no longer enough. Türkiye’s Steel Dome shows the way forward.