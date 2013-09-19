Dutch MoD sells off CV90s

Due to new defence budget cuts, the Dutch Ministry of Defence is planning to sell 44 of its latest BAE Systems CV9035NL infantry fighting vehicles.

An earlier round of cutbacks in 2011 resulted in the Royal Netherlands Army (RNLA) discarding all of its remaining Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks, a limited number of PzH2000 self-propelled howitzers and 40 anti-tank configured Fenneks.

The latter have since been stored in a former United States Army Europe POMS (Prepositioned Organizational Materiel Site) site together with 116 Leopard 2s and some 32 PzH2000s.

The Dutch Defence Materiel Organisation aims to sell off most of