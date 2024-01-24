To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Dutch CV90 update undergoes Spike test firing and gears up for roll-out

24th January 2024 - 09:47 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

The updated Dutch CV90s will be a substantially more lethal platform as it will be fitted with ATGM systems. (Photo: Dutch MoD)

A total of 122 Dutch CV9035NL vehicles are undergoing an update with an option for 19 more under a $500 million contract announced in January 2021. Upgrades have been underway on the first four vehicles in Sweden as Netherlands-based Van Halteren Metaal gets ready to begin series production.

Test firings have just taken place of the Rafael Spike LR2 anti-tank guided missile from the updated Dutch CV9035NL IFV test vehicle and will continue ahead of a planned roll out of the first vehicle in mid-May ahead of handover to the Royal Netherlands Army in September.

The programme of work has been emphasised as a mid-life update rather than an upgrade as part of an effort to increase firepower and protection, as well as improve situational awareness and ergonomics.

The improvements will make a substantial step change for the vehicle and will include the addition of Elbit Systems’ Iron Fist active protection system (APS), laser

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us