Dutch CV90 update undergoes Spike test firing and gears up for roll-out
Test firings have just taken place of the Rafael Spike LR2 anti-tank guided missile from the updated Dutch CV9035NL IFV test vehicle and will continue ahead of a planned roll out of the first vehicle in mid-May ahead of handover to the Royal Netherlands Army in September.
The programme of work has been emphasised as a mid-life update rather than an upgrade as part of an effort to increase firepower and protection, as well as improve situational awareness and ergonomics.
The improvements will make a substantial step change for the vehicle and will include the addition of Elbit Systems’ Iron Fist active protection system (APS), laser
US Army augmented vision goggle set for production next year
The Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IAVS) system has been designed as a single platform featuring a day/night, all-weather fighting goggle and a mixed reality heads-up display (HUD) for close combat infantry forces.
New FFG combat support vehicle to be unveiled at Eurosatory
The Armoured Combat Support Vehicle (ACSV) G5, a tracked armoured vehicle, will replace vehicles such as the M113 APC series with a modular family that provides a high level of protection against ballistic, mine and IED threats.